Windham scores 20 points as Northwestern pulls away from Iowa in 2nd half, earn a 68-57 win

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — K.J. Windham scored 20 points and Northwestern pulled away in the second half to beat Iowa 68-57 to break a four-way tie for 13th place in the Big Ten Conference Friday night.

The top 15 teams advance to the Big Ten Conference tournament and Northwestern came into the contest tied for the 13th seed with Iowa, Minnesota and USC. The win moves the Wildcats (16-13, 7-11) into 13th place with two games left, with Minnesota and USC tied for 14th. Iowa (15-14, 6-12) now sits a game out of the tournament.

Northwestern held a four-point advantage at intermission, but Drew Thelwell hit from 3-point range with 16:17 left to get Iowa within a point, 37-36. Ty Berry and Windham each hit a 3 and, after Brock Harding scored at the basket for Iowa, Windham his a third-straight Northwestern 3 for a 46-38 advantage. Berry’s jumper with 1:27 left pushed the Northwestern lead to double digits, 64-53, and Justin Mullins’ free throw in the final minute made it a 13-point lead, 66-53.

Windham hit 4 of 7 from 3-point range and the Wildcats were 9 of 23 from distance. Nick Martinelli added 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Mullins added 10 points.

Iowa was just 21 of 58 from the field (36.2%). Thelwell finished with 14 points and Josh Dix added 10.

Northwestern coach Chris Collins earned his 193rd victory with the Wildcats and moves into second place all-time, one win ahead of Bill Carmody. Naismith Hall of Famer Dutch Lonborg (1928-1950) holds the record with 236 career wins.

Northwestern plays host to UCLA Monday and plays its regular season finale Saturday at No. 16 Maryland. Iowa hosts No. 8 Michigan State Thursday and plays its regular season finale March 9 at Nebraska.

