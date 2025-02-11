Wilson, UNC Asheville Bulldogs to host Gordan and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-18, 3-8 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-21, 0-10 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday,…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-18, 3-8 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-21, 0-10 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rebekah Gordon and South Carolina Upstate visit Abigail Wilson and UNC Asheville on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-8 at home. UNC Asheville is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Spartans are 3-8 in conference games. South Carolina Upstate is the Big South leader with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Gordan averaging 5.8.

UNC Asheville’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game South Carolina Upstate gives up. South Carolina Upstate’s 36.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points lower than UNC Asheville has given up to its opponents (44.0%).

The Bulldogs and Spartans face off Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lalmani Simmons is averaging 10.7 points for the Bulldogs. Wilson is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

Gordan is averaging 8.9 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Spartans. Jeni Levine is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 54.8 points, 26.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 54.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.