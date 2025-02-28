Wilson leads Buffalo against Toledo after 22-point game

Toledo Rockets (16-12, 9-6 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (8-20, 3-12 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Toledo Rockets (16-12, 9-6 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (8-20, 3-12 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on Toledo after Bryson Wilson scored 22 points in Buffalo’s 73-69 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Bulls are 5-8 in home games. Buffalo is 1-15 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rockets are 9-6 in MAC play. Toledo is fourth in the MAC scoring 77.4 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

Buffalo is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 47.8% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 46.6% shooting opponents of Buffalo have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Sabol averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Tyson Dunn is averaging 12.1 points, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Sam Lewis averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Sonny Wilson is averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 70.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

