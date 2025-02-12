Wilson and the UNC Asheville Bulldogs host conference foe South Carolina Upstate

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-18, 3-8 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-21, 0-10 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday,…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-18, 3-8 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-21, 0-10 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abigail Wilson and UNC Asheville host Rebekah Gordon and South Carolina Upstate in Big South play Wednesday.

The Bulldogs are 2-8 on their home court. UNC Asheville has a 1-11 record against opponents above .500.

The Spartans are 3-8 in Big South play. South Carolina Upstate allows 69.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 16.3 points per game.

UNC Asheville averages 58.5 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 69.4 South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate averages 53.1 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 67.6 UNC Asheville allows.

The Bulldogs and Spartans meet Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakota McCaughan is averaging 7.9 points, 3.2 assists and two steals for the Bulldogs. Wilson is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

Cassie Gallagher is shooting 31.6% and averaging 9.0 points for the Spartans. Jeni Levine is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 54.8 points, 26.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 54.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.