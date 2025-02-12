Willis scores 19 as Tulsa beats Temple 80-74

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keaston Willis scored 19 points as Tulsa beat Temple 80-74 on Wednesday night. Willis added seven rebounds…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keaston Willis scored 19 points as Tulsa beat Temple 80-74 on Wednesday night.

Willis added seven rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (10-15, 4-8 American Athletic Conference). Dwon Odom scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line and added six rebounds, 10 assists, and three steals. Isaiah Barnes had 14 points and went 6 of 11 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range).

The Owls (14-11, 6-6) were led by Jamal Mashburn Jr., who recorded 19 points and six assists. Quante Berry added 16 points and two steals for Temple. Steve Settle also recorded 13 points and nine rebounds.

NEXT UP

Tulsa’s next game is Saturday against UTSA at home, and Temple hosts Florida Atlantic on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.