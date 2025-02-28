Willis leads Western Michigan against Northern Illinois

Western Michigan Broncos (10-18, 7-8 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-23, 1-14 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Michigan Broncos (10-18, 7-8 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-23, 1-14 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan plays Northern Illinois after Chansey Willis Jr. scored 34 points in Western Michigan’s 82-73 victory over the Ohio Bobcats.

The Huskies have gone 5-8 in home games. Northern Illinois has a 5-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Broncos are 7-8 in conference play. Western Michigan is second in the MAC with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Owen Lobsinger averaging 6.6.

Northern Illinois is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points lower than the 47.1% Western Michigan allows to opponents. Western Michigan averages 72.4 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 77.0 Northern Illinois allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quentin Jones is averaging 16.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Huskies. James Dent Jr. is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Willis is shooting 43.6% and averaging 16.9 points for the Broncos. Donovan Williams is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 71.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

