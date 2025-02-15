Willis’ 22 help Western Michigan beat Miami (OH) 78-70

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Chansey Willis Jr. had 22 points in Western Michigan’s 78-70 victory against Miami (OH) on Saturday.…

Willis added seven assists and four steals for the Broncos (8-17, 5-7 Mid-American Conference). Donovan Williams added 15 points while shooting 5 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line while he also had 15 rebounds. Javaughn Hannah shot 4 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Brant Byers finished with 19 points for the RedHawks (19-6, 10-2). Mekhi Cooper added 12 points for Miami. Antwone Woolfolk also had 11 points and two blocks. The loss broke the RedHawks’ five-game winning streak.

Markhi Strickland scored eight points in the first half and Western Michigan went into halftime trailing 32-30. Willis’ 16-point second half helped Western Michigan finish off the eight-point victory.

Both teams play on Tuesday. Western Michigan visits Buffalo and Miami (OH) travels to play Eastern Michigan.

