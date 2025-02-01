Willis’ 16 lead Western Michigan past Eastern Michigan 61-54

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Chansey Willis Jr.’s 16 points helped Western Michigan defeat Eastern Michigan 61-54 on Saturday. Willis shot…

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Chansey Willis Jr.’s 16 points helped Western Michigan defeat Eastern Michigan 61-54 on Saturday.

Willis shot 6 for 14, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Broncos (7-14, 4-5 Mid-American Conference). Javaughn Hannah scored 11 points while going 3 of 12 from the floor, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line and added five rebounds. Donovan Williams and Seryee Lewis both had nine points with Williams grabbing 10 rebounds.

The Eagles (10-11, 4-5) were led by Da’Sean Nelson, who recorded 20 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Christian Henry added 12 points and five assists for Eastern Michigan. Jalin Billingsley finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Western Michigan visits Ohio and Eastern Michiganplays Kent State at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

