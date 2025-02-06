Williamson scores 17, Towson defeats Stony Brook 66-59

NEW YORK (AP) — Dylan Williamson scored 17 points as Towson beat Stony Brook 66-59 on Thursday night. Williamson went…

NEW YORK (AP) — Dylan Williamson scored 17 points as Towson beat Stony Brook 66-59 on Thursday night.

Williamson went 6 of 13 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Tigers (15-9, 10-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Nendah Tarke scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Tyler Tejada shot 3 for 13, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points. The Tigers prolonged their winning streak to nine games.

Andre Snoddy led the way for the Seawolves (5-19, 1-10) with 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Stony Brook also got 16 points and eight rebounds from Ben Wight. CJ Luster II also had 14 points and four assists.

Tejada scored seven points in the first half and Towson went into halftime trailing 33-32. Towson used a 14-2 second-half run to come back from a five-point deficit and take the lead at 58-51 with 5:55 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Williamson scored 12 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Towson visits Monmouth and Stony Brook travels to play Hofstra.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

