Williamson scores 15 in Bucknell’s 70-67 win over Loyola Maryland

BALTIMORE (AP) — Noah Williamson scored 15 points as Bucknell beat Loyola Maryland 70-67 on Wednesday night.

Williamson also added eight rebounds for the Bison (16-14, 12-5 Patriot League). Josh Bascoe scored 14 points while going 5 of 16 (2 for 6 from 3-point range). Achile Spadone shot 2 of 5 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Milos Ilic led the Greyhounds (11-17, 6-11) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and six rebounds. Jacob Theodosiou added 17 points and four steals for Loyola. Jordan Stiemke also recorded 10 points and three steals.

Williamson scored 10 points in the first half and Bucknell went into the break trailing 40-37. The second half featured seven lead changes and was tied five times before Bucknell secured the victory.

