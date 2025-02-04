Williamson leads Bucknell against American after 29-point game

American Eagles (14-9, 8-2 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (10-13, 6-4 Patriot League) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

American Eagles (14-9, 8-2 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (10-13, 6-4 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell takes on American after Noah Williamson scored 29 points in Bucknell’s 85-75 victory over the Navy Midshipmen.

The Bison have gone 7-3 at home. Bucknell gives up 74.5 points and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Eagles are 8-2 in Patriot League play. American is sixth in the Patriot League scoring 70.2 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

Bucknell averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.8 per game American allows. American averages 70.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 74.5 Bucknell allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson is averaging 16.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bison. Josh Bascoe is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Matt Rogers is averaging 16.8 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Greg Jones is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.