Williamsen leads Marist against Sacred Heart after 20-point game

Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-18, 3-13 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (14-12, 9-7 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts Sacred Heart after Danielle Williamsen scored 20 points in Marist’s 67-56 victory against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Red Foxes are 7-4 in home games. Marist is sixth in the MAAC with 12.9 assists per game led by Jackie Piddock averaging 3.2.

The Pioneers have gone 3-13 against MAAC opponents. Sacred Heart gives up 64.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

Marist is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Sacred Heart allows to opponents. Sacred Heart has shot at a 37.1% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Marist have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Piddock is averaging 5.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Red Foxes. Morgan Lee is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Ny’Ceara Pryor is scoring 19.0 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Pioneers. Amelia Wood is averaging 8.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 61.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 59.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

