Williamsen and Marist host Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-18, 3-13 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (14-12, 9-7 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-18, 3-13 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (14-12, 9-7 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts Sacred Heart after Danielle Williamsen scored 20 points in Marist’s 67-56 win against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Red Foxes have gone 7-4 in home games. Marist is third in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 58.5 points while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

The Pioneers have gone 3-13 against MAAC opponents. Sacred Heart is ninth in the MAAC allowing 64.8 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

Marist is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Sacred Heart allows to opponents. Sacred Heart has shot at a 37.1% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Marist have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Lee is averaging 12.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Red Foxes. Lexie Tarul is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Ny’Ceara Pryor is averaging 19 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.8 steals for the Pioneers. Amelia Wood is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 61.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 59.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

