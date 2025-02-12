Williams, Wisconsin Badgers square off against the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans

Wisconsin Badgers (11-13, 2-11 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (18-5, 8-4 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Wisconsin Badgers (11-13, 2-11 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (18-5, 8-4 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Serah Williams and Wisconsin take on Julia Ayrault and No. 22 Michigan State on Wednesday.

The Spartans have gone 10-2 in home games. Michigan State is ninth in college basketball with 18.7 assists per game. Jaddan Simmons leads the Spartans averaging 3.3.

The Badgers have gone 2-11 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin ranks eighth in the Big Ten shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Michigan State is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.5% Wisconsin allows to opponents. Wisconsin averages 65.2 points per game, 4.2 more than the 61.0 Michigan State allows.

The Spartans and Badgers match up Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayrault averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Grace Vanslooten is shooting 57.0% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games.

Williams is scoring 18.9 points per game with 10.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Badgers. Carter McCray is averaging 8.6 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 11.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Badgers: 1-9, averaging 62.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

