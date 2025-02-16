Williams, UIC Flames to visit Uchenna, Southern Illinois Salukis

UIC Flames (9-13, 6-7 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (4-18, 2-11 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UIC Flames (9-13, 6-7 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (4-18, 2-11 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MVC foes Southern Illinois and UIC will play on Sunday.

The Salukis are 2-9 in home games. Southern Illinois gives up 75.2 points and has been outscored by 16.0 points per game.

The Flames are 6-7 against MVC opponents. UIC scores 66.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Southern Illinois is shooting 35.3% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points lower than the 43.8% UIC allows to opponents. UIC averages 66.3 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 75.2 Southern Illinois allows to opponents.

The Salukis and Flames meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isabella Palmqvist is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, while averaging eight points. Gift Uchenna is shooting 46.5% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Makiyah Williams is averaging 10.8 points for the Flames. Krystyna Ellew is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 2-8, averaging 58.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 60.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

