Williams scores 20 in High Point’s 84-72 victory over Presbyterian

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — D’Maurian Williams had 20 points in High Point’s 84-72 victory against Presbyterian on Saturday. Williams shot…

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — D’Maurian Williams had 20 points in High Point’s 84-72 victory against Presbyterian on Saturday.

Williams shot 7 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (19-5, 7-2 Big South Conference). Kimani Hamilton scored 17 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line and added five rebounds. Kezza Giffa shot 3 of 7 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Blue Hose (9-15, 2-7) were led in scoring by Kory Mincy, who finished with 24 points and three steals. Jamahri Harvey added 17 points for Presbyterian. Kobe Stewart finished with 12 points and seven assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.