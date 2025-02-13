Williams scores 17, Montana defeats Idaho State 81-68

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Money Williams’ 17 points helped Montana defeat Idaho State 81-68 on Thursday night. Williams added six…

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Money Williams’ 17 points helped Montana defeat Idaho State 81-68 on Thursday night.

Williams added six rebounds for the Grizzlies (18-8, 11-2 Big Sky Conference). Joe Pridgen scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Malik Moore finished 4 of 11 from the field to finish with 10 points. The Grizzlies extended their winning streak to seven games.

Dylan Darling led the Bengals (11-12, 6-6) in scoring, finishing with 33 points, four assists and three steals. Isaiah Griffin added 21 points and two blocks for Idaho State. AJ Burgin finished with eight points.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Montana hosts Weber State and Idaho State travels to play Montana State.

