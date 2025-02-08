Live Radio
Williams scores 17, Lafayette defeats Navy 61-51

The Associated Press

February 8, 2025, 3:32 PM

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Caleb Williams had 17 points in Lafayette’s 61-51 victory over Navy on Saturday.

Williams shot 7 for 13, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Leopards (10-15, 5-7 Patriot League). Justin Vander Baan scored 15 points while shooting 7 for 15, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc and added 13 rebounds and four blocks. Alex Chaikin shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Austin Benigni led the Midshipmen (8-17, 5-7) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Navy also got 14 points from Jordan Pennick.

Lafayette took the lead with 18:51 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 25-16 at halftime, with Vander Baan racking up 10 points. Lafayette turned a five-point second-half lead into a 14-point advantage with a 9-0 run to make it a 34-20 lead with 15:55 left. Williams scored 15 second-half points in the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

