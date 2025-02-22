Williams puts up 20, Wagner defeats Chicago State 64-52

CHICAGO (AP) — Zaire Williams scored 20 points as Wagner beat Chicago State 64-52 on Saturday. Williams also had nine…

CHICAGO (AP) — Zaire Williams scored 20 points as Wagner beat Chicago State 64-52 on Saturday.

Williams also had nine rebounds for the Seahawks (14-13, 6-8 Northeast Conference). R.J. Greene scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 7 from the floor and added five rebounds. Zae Blake shot 3 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Cougars’ (4-25, 4-10) Gabe Spinelli finished with 15 points and seven assists. Noble Crawford added 15 points and two steals for Chicago State. Dailliss Cox finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.