Williams leads Wisconsin against Penn State after 23-point game

Wisconsin Badgers (11-14, 2-12 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (10-15, 1-13 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1…

Wisconsin Badgers (11-14, 2-12 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (10-15, 1-13 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin takes on Penn State after Serah Williams scored 23 points in Wisconsin’s 91-71 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Lady Lions have gone 7-7 at home. Penn State scores 72.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Badgers are 2-12 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin has a 5-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Penn State’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.7 per game Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 43.6% shooting opponents of Penn State have averaged.

The Lady Lions and Badgers square off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gracie Merkle is averaging 15 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Lady Lions. Gabby Elliott is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tess Myers is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 7.4 points. Williams is shooting 46.2% and averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Lions: 1-9, averaging 65.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Badgers: 1-9, averaging 64.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.