Williams leads Tennessee State against Eastern Illinois after 20-point showing

Tennessee State Tigers (12-13, 8-6 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-17, 4-10 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State visits Eastern Illinois after Carlous Williams scored 20 points in Tennessee State’s 84-76 win against the Lindenwood Lions.

The Panthers have gone 5-5 at home. Eastern Illinois is 4-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 8-6 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State leads the OVC with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Weston averaging 1.9.

Eastern Illinois scores 66.8 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 75.3 Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State averages 9.4 more points per game (80.1) than Eastern Illinois allows to opponents (70.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kooper Jacobi is averaging 12.7 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Nakyel Shelton is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Weston is averaging 16 points for the Tigers. Aaron Nkrumah is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

