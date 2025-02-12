Williams leads Tennessee State against Eastern Illinois after 20-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (12-13, 8-6 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-17, 4-10 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee State Tigers (12-13, 8-6 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-17, 4-10 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State faces Eastern Illinois after Carlous Williams scored 20 points in Tennessee State’s 84-76 win against the Lindenwood Lions.

The Panthers have gone 5-5 at home. Eastern Illinois is fifth in the OVC with 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Nakyel Shelton averaging 6.6.

The Tigers have gone 8-6 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State is the OVC leader with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Ron Jessamy averaging 3.8.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Eastern Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelton is averaging 15.9 points for the Panthers. Kooper Jacobi is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Aaron Nkrumah is averaging 11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Brandon Weston is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.