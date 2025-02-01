Williams leads Nebraska against No. 16 Oregon after 27-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-8, 3-7 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (16-5, 5-5 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-8, 3-7 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (16-5, 5-5 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska visits No. 16 Oregon after Brice Williams scored 27 points in Nebraska’s 80-74 overtime win against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Ducks are 8-3 in home games. Oregon ranks ninth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.7 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Cornhuskers are 3-7 in conference games. Nebraska is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Juwan Gary averaging 6.3.

Oregon scores 76.7 points, 5.6 more per game than the 71.1 Nebraska gives up. Nebraska averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Oregon gives up.

The Ducks and Cornhuskers meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Bittle is scoring 12.9 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Ducks. Jackson Shelstad is averaging 14.0 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 55.9% over the last 10 games.

Connor Essegian averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Williams is averaging 17.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

