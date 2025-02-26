Williams leads Holy Cross against Colgate after 20-point outing

Holy Cross Crusaders (13-16, 5-11 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (12-17, 9-7 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Holy Cross Crusaders (13-16, 5-11 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (12-17, 9-7 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -9.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits Colgate after DeAndre Williams scored 20 points in Holy Cross’ 83-77 overtime loss to the Navy Midshipmen.

The Raiders are 8-3 in home games. Colgate ranks ninth in the Patriot League in team defense, allowing 73.1 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The Crusaders are 5-11 in Patriot League play. Holy Cross has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

Colgate averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Holy Cross allows. Holy Cross averages 69.1 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 73.1 Colgate allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Woodward is scoring 14.9 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Raiders. Jalen Cox is averaging 13.8 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Max Green is averaging 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Crusaders. Caleb Kenney is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.