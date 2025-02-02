Williams, East Texas A&M Lions take on the Texas A&M-CC Islanders

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-9, 7-4 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (3-19, 1-10 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-9, 7-4 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (3-19, 1-10 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Garry Clark and Texas A&M-CC visit Scooter Williams Jr. and East Texas A&M on Monday.

The Lions are 3-6 in home games. East Texas A&M has a 1-12 record against teams over .500.

The Islanders have gone 7-4 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

East Texas A&M scores 64.3 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 69.1 Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game East Texas A&M allows.

The Lions and Islanders meet Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 40.1% and averaging 11.5 points for the Lions. Khaliq Abdul-Mateen is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jordan Roberts averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Clark is shooting 51.2% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 64.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

