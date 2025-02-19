Williams-Dryden and West Georgia host Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas Bears (7-21, 3-12 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (5-23, 3-12 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Arkansas Bears (7-21, 3-12 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (5-23, 3-12 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia hosts Central Arkansas after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 27 points in West Georgia’s 80-62 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Wolves have gone 3-6 at home. West Georgia allows 78.6 points and has been outscored by 9.3 points per game.

The Bears are 3-12 in conference games. Central Arkansas is 4-12 against opponents with a winning record.

West Georgia’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 6.9 fewer made shots on average than the 12.4 per game Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas averages 70.1 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 78.6 West Georgia allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rickey Ballard is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, while averaging 6.6 points. Williams-Dryden is averaging 16.8 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games.

Layne Taylor is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bears. Brayden Fagbemi is averaging 11.6 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.