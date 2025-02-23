Williams and Wake Forest host Miami (FL)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-17, 2-13 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (13-13, 3-12 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-17, 2-13 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (13-13, 3-12 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on Miami (FL) after Elise Williams scored 20 points in Wake Forest’s 67-64 victory over the SMU Mustangs.

The Hurricanes have gone 9-7 at home. Miami (FL) has a 6-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Demon Deacons are 2-13 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 6-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Miami (FL) makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Wake Forest has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Wake Forest averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Miami (FL) gives up.

The Hurricanes and Demon Deacons match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haley Cavinder is shooting 46.4% and averaging 18.4 points for the Hurricanes. Cameron Williams is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Rylie Theuerkauf is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Raegyn Conley is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 2-8, averaging 62.3 points, 25.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

