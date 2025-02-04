Williams and the Radford Highlanders take on conference foe High Point

Radford Highlanders (9-13, 6-3 Big South) at High Point Panthers (12-10, 7-2 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Radford Highlanders (9-13, 6-3 Big South) at High Point Panthers (12-10, 7-2 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joi Williams and Radford visit Jaleesa Lawrence and High Point in Big South play Wednesday.

The Panthers have gone 8-2 in home games. High Point ranks second in the Big South with 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Aaliyah Collins averaging 6.0.

The Highlanders are 6-3 in Big South play. Radford has a 6-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

High Point makes 43.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Radford has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Radford averages 60.2 points per game, 0.9 more than the 59.3 High Point gives up.

The Panthers and Highlanders match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is averaging 11.1 points, 3.1 assists and 2.5 steals for the Panthers. Nevaeh Zavala is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 11.5 points for the Highlanders. Cate Carlson is averaging 10.8 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 36.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 66.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.