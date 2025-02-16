Williams and the Northwestern Wildcats take on conference foe Rutgers

Northwestern Wildcats (8-15, 1-11 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-15, 2-12 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 8 p.m.…

Northwestern Wildcats (8-15, 1-11 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-15, 2-12 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Destiny Adams and Rutgers host Taylor Williams and Northwestern in Big Ten action Monday.

The Scarlet Knights are 9-8 on their home court. Rutgers allows 70.8 points and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-11 in conference matchups. Northwestern ranks third in the Big Ten with 18.1 assists per game led by Caroline Lau averaging 5.8.

Rutgers averages 67.9 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 74.0 Northwestern gives up. Northwestern averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Rutgers allows.

The Scarlet Knights and Wildcats match up Monday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiyomi McMiller is averaging 18.7 points for the Scarlet Knights. Adams is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Caileigh Walsh is averaging 11.5 points for the Wildcats. Melannie Daley is averaging 11.9 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 2-8, averaging 63.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 67.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.