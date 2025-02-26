Williams and the Abilene Christian Wildcats take on conference foe Tarleton State

Abilene Christian Wildcats (14-13, 6-6 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (11-17, 6-7 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (14-13, 6-6 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (11-17, 6-7 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts Abilene Christian in a matchup of WAC teams.

The Texans have gone 9-2 at home. Tarleton State is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 6-6 in conference matchups. Abilene Christian is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Tarleton State scores 64.0 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 70.4 Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Tarleton State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bubu Benjamin is averaging 14.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Texans. Dantwan Grimes is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Quion Williams is averaging 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Bradyn Hubbard is averaging 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 25.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 12.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

