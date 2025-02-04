Williams and No. 14 Kentucky host No. 25 Ole Miss

Kentucky Wildcats (15-6, 4-4 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (16-6, 5-4 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Kentucky Wildcats (15-6, 4-4 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (16-6, 5-4 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -4.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Kentucky visits No. 25 Ole Miss after Amari Williams scored 22 points in Kentucky’s 89-79 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Rebels have gone 10-2 at home. Ole Miss is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 4-4 in SEC play. Kentucky is fourth in the SEC with 36.2 rebounds per game led by Williams averaging 9.0.

Ole Miss scores 77.7 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 76.5 Kentucky gives up. Kentucky averages 19.5 more points per game (87.2) than Ole Miss allows (67.7).

The Rebels and Wildcats square off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Dia is averaging 9.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Rebels. Sean Pedulla is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Otega Oweh is averaging 15.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Jaxson Robinson is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 82.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

