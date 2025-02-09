Williams and East Texas A&M host McNeese

East Texas A&M Lions (3-21, 1-12 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (18-6, 12-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

East Texas A&M Lions (3-21, 1-12 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (18-6, 12-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M plays McNeese after Scooter Williams Jr. scored 22 points in East Texas A&M’s 81-65 loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Cowboys have gone 10-1 in home games. McNeese ranks second in the Southland with 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Alyn Breed averaging 8.0.

The Lions are 1-12 against Southland opponents. East Texas A&M ranks fourth in the Southland with 13.8 assists per game led by TJ Thomas averaging 2.5.

McNeese is shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 47.8% East Texas A&M allows to opponents. East Texas A&M averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than McNeese allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Richards is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging nine points. Javohn Garcia is averaging 14.3 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Josh Taylor is averaging 5.5 points for the Lions. Khaliq Abdul-Mateen is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 76.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 65.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.