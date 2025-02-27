Williams, Abilene Christian Wildcats square off against the Tarleton State Texans

Abilene Christian Wildcats (14-13, 6-6 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (11-17, 6-7 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (14-13, 6-6 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (11-17, 6-7 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State plays Abilene Christian in a matchup of WAC teams.

The Texans are 9-2 in home games. Tarleton State is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 6-6 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian is fourth in the WAC allowing 70.4 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

Tarleton State’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Tarleton State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Mizell is averaging 5.8 points for the Texans. Bubu Benjamin is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Quion Williams is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Bradyn Hubbard is averaging 11.9 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 25.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 12.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.