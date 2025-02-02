William & Mary hosts Campbell following Dahlquist’s 20-point game

Campbell Camels (11-9, 4-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (9-10, 6-2 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Campbell Camels (11-9, 4-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (9-10, 6-2 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits William & Mary after Courtney Dahlquist scored 20 points in Campbell’s 76-67 victory over the Monmouth Hawks.

The Tribe have gone 4-2 at home. William & Mary is ninth in the CAA in rebounding averaging 32.7 rebounds. Jana Sallman leads the Tribe with 4.6 boards.

The Camels are 4-4 against CAA opponents. Campbell is third in the CAA with 13.8 assists per game led by Gemma Nunez averaging 5.9.

William & Mary scores 60.7 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 60.1 Campbell allows. Campbell averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.8 per game William & Mary gives up.

The Tribe and Camels square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Nascimento is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Tribe. Kayla Rolph is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dahlquist averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Camels, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Gianni Boone is shooting 45.9% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Camels: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

