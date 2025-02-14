William & Mary faces Drexel, looks for 10th straight home win

Drexel Dragons (13-13, 5-8 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (15-11, 9-4 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Drexel Dragons (13-13, 5-8 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (15-11, 9-4 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary will try to keep its nine-game home win streak intact when the Tribe play Drexel.

The Tribe are 11-0 in home games. William & Mary averages 78.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Dragons are 5-8 in CAA play. Drexel averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

William & Mary averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Drexel gives up. Drexel has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of William & Mary have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Dorsey is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, while averaging 12.9 points. Matteus Case is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games.

Yame Butler is shooting 49.6% and averaging 14.2 points for the Dragons. Kobe Magee is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Dragons: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

