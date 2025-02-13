Wilkinson scores 17 in Little Rock’s 79-75 victory over Tennessee Tech

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Mwani Wilkinson’s 17 points helped Little Rock defeat Tennessee Tech 79-75 on Thursday night. Wilkinson…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Mwani Wilkinson’s 17 points helped Little Rock defeat Tennessee Tech 79-75 on Thursday night.

Wilkinson added nine rebounds and four steals for the Trojans (17-10, 11-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Tuongthach Gatkek also scored 17 points while shooting 7 of 11 from the field and 3 for 3 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Isaiah Lewis shot 6 of 13 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding five rebounds and three steals.

Jaylon Johnson led the way for the Golden Eagles (13-13, 8-7) with 21 points and seven assists. Rodney Johnson Jr. added 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Tennessee Tech. JaJuan Nicholls also had 11 points.

Little Rock plays next Thursday against Lindenwood at home, and Tennessee Tech visits Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.

