Wilkerson, Sam Houston Bearkats take on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Sam Houston Bearkats (11-16, 4-10 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (17-9, 8-5 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Essam Mostafa and Middle Tennessee host Lamar Wilkerson and Sam Houston in CUSA action Saturday.

The Blue Raiders have gone 9-3 at home. Middle Tennessee is 5-1 in one-possession games.

The Bearkats are 4-10 in CUSA play. Sam Houston is 5-15 against opponents with a winning record.

Middle Tennessee averages 76.2 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 75.3 Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of Middle Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jestin Porter is scoring 16.2 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Blue Raiders. Mostafa is averaging 13.2 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 61.8% over the last 10 games.

Wilkerson is averaging 19.5 points for the Bearkats. Marcus Boykin is averaging 13.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Bearkats: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

