Wilkerson leads Sam Houston against Kennesaw State after 29-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (15-10, 7-5 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (9-16, 2-10 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kennesaw State Owls (15-10, 7-5 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (9-16, 2-10 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston faces Kennesaw State after Lamar Wilkerson scored 29 points in Sam Houston’s 66-61 win against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Bearkats are 6-3 in home games. Sam Houston averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 6-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Owls are 7-5 in conference games. Kennesaw State is fifth in college basketball with 38.3 rebounds per game. Rongie Gordon leads the Owls with 6.2.

Sam Houston makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Kennesaw State has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Kennesaw State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Sam Houston allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilkerson is scoring 19.5 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Bearkats. Marcus Boykin is averaging 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Adrian Wooley is scoring 18.6 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Owls. Simeon Cottle is averaging 17.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.