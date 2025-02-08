Wilkerson and Sam Houston host Liberty

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-15, 1-9 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (18-5, 6-4 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-15, 1-9 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (18-5, 6-4 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -10.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston visits Liberty after Lamar Wilkerson scored 21 points in Sam Houston’s 85-82 overtime loss to the Florida International Panthers.

The Flames have gone 9-2 at home. Liberty is sixth in the CUSA with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Zach Cleveland averaging 5.1.

The Bearkats are 1-9 in conference games. Sam Houston averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when winning the turnover battle.

Liberty averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 8.4 per game Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Liberty allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Metheny is shooting 43.5% and averaging 12.7 points for the Flames. Taelon Peter is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Wilkerson is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, while averaging 19.4 points. Marcus Boykin is shooting 42.6% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Bearkats: 1-9, averaging 70.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

