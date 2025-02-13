Wilkerson and Sam Houston defeat Jacksonville State 66-61

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson scored 29 points as Sam Houston knocked off Jacksonville State 66-61 on Thursday night.…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson scored 29 points as Sam Houston knocked off Jacksonville State 66-61 on Thursday night.

Wilkerson shot 11 for 17, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Bearkats (9-16, 2-10 Conference USA). Marcus Boykin scored 12 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Kalifa Sakho shot 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points. The Bearkats broke a seven-game losing streak.

The Gamecocks (17-8, 9-3) were led by Jaron Pierre Jr., who recorded 21 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Jao Ituka added 10 points for Jacksonville State. The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the Gamecocks.

Both teams next play Saturday. Sam Houston hosts Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State goes on the road to play Louisiana Tech.

