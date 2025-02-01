Wieland’s 22 points help Chattanooga down Mercer 93-84

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Bash Wieland had 22 points in Chattanooga’s 93-84 victory over Mercer on Saturday. Wieland shot 7…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Bash Wieland had 22 points in Chattanooga’s 93-84 victory over Mercer on Saturday.

Wieland shot 7 of 17 from the field, including 2 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Mocs (15-8, 7-3 Southern Conference). Trey Bonham added 17 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line while he also had eight rebounds and five assists. Honor Huff had 16 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line.

The Bears (11-12, 4-6) were led in scoring by Ahmad Robinson, who finished with 19 points and six assists. Mercer also got 17 points and seven rebounds from Tyler Johnson. Brady Shoulders also had 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.