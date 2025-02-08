Wichita State visits Reynolds and South Florida

Wichita State Shockers (12-10, 2-7 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (12-11, 5-5 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wichita State Shockers (12-10, 2-7 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (12-11, 5-5 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida takes on Wichita State after Jamille Reynolds scored 25 points in South Florida’s 100-91 overtime victory over the Temple Owls.

The Bulls have gone 9-2 in home games. South Florida is 5-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Shockers are 2-7 in AAC play. Wichita State is fourth in the AAC with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Quincy Ballard averaging 8.7.

South Florida’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Wichita State allows. Wichita State has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds is shooting 51.8% and averaging 12.4 points for the Bulls. Jayden Reid is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Xavier Bell is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Shockers. Corey Washington is averaging 14.4 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Shockers: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

