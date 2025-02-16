Wichita State shocks No. 14 Memphis in 84-79 OT win

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Quincy Ballard scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half and overtime to help…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Quincy Ballard scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half and overtime to help Wichita State beat No. 14 Memphis 84-79 on Sunday.

Bijan Cortes hit a 3 to give the Shockers a 78-77 lead with 1:10 remaining in OT. Wichita State never relinquished the lead from that point.

Wichita State (15-10, 5-7 AAC) won its fourth-straight game and first over a ranked opponent in the regular season since 2021. The Shockers had five players in double figures. Corey Washington had a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds.

The Tigers (21-5, 11-2) saw their eight-game winning-streak end. Tyrese Hunter led the Tigers with 24 points. Moussa Cisse had a double-double for Memphis with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Wichita State took a 32-28 lead into halftime highlighted by an 11-3 run in the final 5:28 of the opening 20 minutes.

Ronnie DeGray III hit a pair of free throws to tie the game at 71-71 with 18 seconds left for the Shockers to force overtime. The Tigers scored the first four points in OT before the Shockers took over.

NO. 9 ST. JOHN’S 79, NO. 24 CREIGHTON 73

NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Luis Jr. had 23 points and 14 rebounds to help No. 9 St. John’s strengthen its grip on first place in the Big East with a victory over No. 24 .

The Red Storm (22-4, 13-2) lead the Bluejays (18-8, 11-4) by two games. A Creighton win would have given it the head-to-head tiebreaker over St. John’s, which is seeking its first regular-season title since 1986.

Luis made 6 of 17 shots in his eighth double-double this season. He sank six free throws in the final two minutes and made 10 of 13 overall to help St. John’s secure its 10th win in 11 games.

Kadary Richmond had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Red Storm. Zuby Ejiofor added 18 points and nine boards.

Steven Ashworth scored 23 points for Creighton, which dropped its second straight after winning nine in a row. Jamiya Neal added 19. Ryan Kalkbrenner was held to 12 points and appeared to have limited mobility in his right foot after getting helped to the locker room with 9:45 left.

Kalkbrenner was injured jostling for a rebound under the rim with Ejiofor and Luis. He returned with 3:47 remaining.

NO. 20 MICHIGAN 86, OHIO STATE 83

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Goldin had a critical putback basket with 52 seconds left as part of a 20-point, 10-rebound performance as No. 20 Michigan held off Ohio State.

Danny Wolf had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Michigan (20-5, 12-2), which held a one-game lead over Michigan State in the Big Ten Conference standings. Nimari Burnett added 11 points as the Wolverines won their sixth straight game.

Devin Royal had 26 points and five rebounds for Ohio State (15-11, 7-8). Bruce Thornton added 17 points for the Buckeyes but missed a chance to tie the game on a shot in the lane in the final three seconds. John Mobley Jr. added 16 points.

NO. 25 MARYLAND 101, IOWA 75

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 26 points, and No. 25 Maryland scored its most points in a Big Ten game since entering the league a decade ago, routing Iowa.

The Hawkeyes (14-11, 5-9 Big Ten) actually led 51-47 at halftime, but they missed all 13 of their 3-point attempts after the break and could do little to slow a rampant Maryland team.

The Terrapins (20-6, 10-5) have won seven of their last eight games. Maryland’s previous high score in a Big Ten game came in a 100-65 win over Ohio State in 2016.

The starting five scored 95 points for Maryland. Derik Queen and Rodney Rice scored 18 points each, Selton Miguel added 17 and Julian Reese 16.

Pryce Sandfort scored 15 points for Iowa, which has lost four of five

