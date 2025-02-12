Wichita State plays UTSA following Bell’s 26-point outing

UTSA Roadrunners (10-13, 4-7 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (13-10, 3-7 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UTSA Roadrunners (10-13, 4-7 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (13-10, 3-7 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -6.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts UTSA after Xavier Bell scored 26 points in Wichita State’s 75-70 win against the South Florida Bulls.

The Shockers are 8-4 in home games. Wichita State is sixth in the AAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Quincy Ballard averaging 3.0.

The Roadrunners are 4-7 in AAC play. UTSA ranks eighth in the AAC with 12.9 assists per game led by Amir Spears averaging 3.8.

Wichita State’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game UTSA gives up. UTSA has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 43.6% shooting opponents of Wichita State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hill averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 27.4% from beyond the arc. Bell is averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

Spears is averaging 20.2 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Roadrunners. Marcus Millender is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 24.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

