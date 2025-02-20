Wichita State plays Florida Atlantic following overtime win

Wichita State Shockers (15-10, 5-7 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (15-10, 8-4 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Wichita State Shockers (15-10, 5-7 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (15-10, 8-4 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -7.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State visits Florida Atlantic after the Shockers took down the Memphis Tigers 84-79 in overtime.

The Owls are 7-3 in home games. Florida Atlantic is third in the AAC with 36.6 points per game in the paint led by Tre Carroll averaging 7.6.

The Shockers are 5-7 against AAC opponents. Wichita State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Florida Atlantic makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Wichita State has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Wichita State has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Florida Atlantic have averaged.

The Owls and Shockers match up Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Glenn is averaging 12.8 points for the Owls. Carroll is averaging 13 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

Xavier Bell is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Shockers. Corey Washington is averaging 14.6 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 40.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Shockers: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.