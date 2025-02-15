Wichita State hosts Rice after Anderson’s 21-point game

Rice Owls (12-12, 5-7 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (8-18, 2-11 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rice Owls (12-12, 5-7 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (8-18, 2-11 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts Rice after Princess Anderson scored 21 points in Wichita State’s 73-59 loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Shockers have gone 5-8 in home games. Wichita State is third in the AAC with 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Jayla Murray averaging 12.0.

The Owls are 5-7 in AAC play. Rice scores 66.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

Wichita State is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 39.5% Rice allows to opponents. Rice has shot at a 41.1% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of Wichita State have averaged.

The Shockers and Owls meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is averaging 13 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Shockers. Anderson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dominique Ennis averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Malia Fisher is shooting 48.2% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 1-9, averaging 55.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

