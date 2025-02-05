Whittington leads Tulane against Rice after 28-point game

Tulane Green Wave (14-7, 7-3 AAC) at Rice Owls (12-10, 5-5 AAC) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulane…

Tulane Green Wave (14-7, 7-3 AAC) at Rice Owls (12-10, 5-5 AAC)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits Rice after Kyren Whittington scored 28 points in Tulane’s 72-55 win over the UAB Blazers.

The Owls are 9-2 on their home court. Rice is seventh in the AAC scoring 66.0 points while shooting 40.5% from the field.

The Green Wave have gone 7-3 against AAC opponents. Tulane ranks fourth in the AAC shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

Rice averages 66.0 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 63.4 Tulane allows. Tulane averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Rice allows.

The Owls and Green Wave meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ennis is shooting 40.3% and averaging 11.8 points for the Owls. Victoria Flores is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sherese Pittman is scoring 13.0 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Green Wave. Amira Mabry is averaging 15.2 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 60.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

