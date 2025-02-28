Whiting leads BYU against Utah after 24-point outing

BYU Cougars (13-15, 4-13 Big 12) at Utah Utes (21-7, 12-5 Big 12) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST…

BYU Cougars (13-15, 4-13 Big 12) at Utah Utes (21-7, 12-5 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU visits Utah after Amari Whiting scored 24 points in BYU’s 71-66 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Utes are 13-2 on their home court. Utah ranks sixth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 33.1 rebounds. Maye Toure paces the Utes with 6.6 boards.

The Cougars are 4-13 in Big 12 play. BYU is sixth in the Big 12 with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Marya Hudgins averaging 5.3.

Utah scores 77.1 points, 9.1 more per game than the 68.0 BYU gives up. BYU scores 5.4 more points per game (67.7) than Utah allows (62.3).

The Utes and Cougars match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gianna Kneepkens is averaging 19 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Utes. Kennady McQueen is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Delaney Gibb is averaging 16.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cougars. Emma Calvert is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

