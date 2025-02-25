White leads North Dakota State against South Dakota after 26-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (17-12, 8-6 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (20-10, 9-6 Summit League) Fargo, North Dakota; Wednesday,…

South Dakota Coyotes (17-12, 8-6 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (20-10, 9-6 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State takes on South Dakota after Jacari White scored 26 points in North Dakota State’s 79-77 loss to the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Bison have gone 10-4 in home games. North Dakota State scores 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Coyotes are 8-6 in Summit League play. South Dakota is 7-10 against opponents over .500.

North Dakota State averages 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 8.8 per game South Dakota allows. South Dakota averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than North Dakota State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: White is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 17 points. Jacksen Moni is shooting 49.7% and averaging 21.9 points over the past 10 games.

Kaleb Stewart is shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, while averaging 10 points. Chase Forte is averaging 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 84.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

