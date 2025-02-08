Whitaker leads Incarnate Word against SE Louisiana after 20-point outing

SE Louisiana Lions (19-3, 13-0 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (14-8, 9-4 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SE Louisiana Lions (19-3, 13-0 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (14-8, 9-4 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts SE Louisiana after Destiny Whitaker scored 20 points in Incarnate Word’s 71-60 victory over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Cardinals have gone 11-2 in home games. Incarnate Word ranks ninth in the Southland in rebounding averaging 32.0 rebounds. Raimi McCrary leads the Cardinals with 6.0 boards.

The Lions are 13-0 in conference play. SE Louisiana scores 67.5 points while outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per game.

Incarnate Word scores 63.3 points, 10.3 more per game than the 53.0 SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Incarnate Word allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorja Elliott is scoring 10.3 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Cardinals. Whitaker is averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games.

Alexius Horne is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Lions. Cheyanne Daniels is averaging 11.3 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Lions: 10-0, averaging 67.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 12.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.9 points.

